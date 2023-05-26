Newest Wisconsin Rapids police chief ready to take on new role in a new city

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - After months of searching, there’s a new police chief in town as Wisconsin Rapids welcomes its new leadership following the retirement of the previous chief.

It’s been about 10 days since Wisconsin Rapids welcomed Chief Daniel Hostens as its new police chief.

“My wife and I are really looking forward to taking up residency here and just becoming a part of the community,” said Chief Hostens.

Chief Hostens began his career in Illinois in 1996, climbing up the ranks from patrol officer to deputy chief. That’s not the only uniform he’s put on though.

Immediately upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army, but always knew he wanted to put on a badge.

“I always wanted to be a police officer. I love the job, I always have,” says Hostens

He’s still getting settled in with his new colleagues and they said they’re already impressed.

“He seems like a really nice guy, very down to earth, very interested in being here. Generally seems interested in our department and this area and making the department and the community better,” said Ross Radtke, patrol sergeant, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

The chief said the department has good organization, but does see one way to improve.

“Accreditation is always a good goal for a law enforcement agency,” said Hostens.

At the end of the day, building upon a strong foundation of serving the city is his ultimate priority.

“Customer service is very important to me and to do that you need to make a great place for people to come to work. That is reflected in the services they provide out on the street,” Hostens added.

