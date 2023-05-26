Man on lawn tractor struck and killed by train in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old man who was riding a lawn tractor and was struck by a train on May 25 has been identified as James Pierson.

Pierson later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Investigators said it happened that day around 4:30 p.m. on Main Stree near Center Avenue in Junction City. Deputies responded and discovered a severely damaged lawn tractor on the roadway near the railroad tracks at that location.

Investigators said Pierson was operating the lawn tractor when he was struck by a train. He suffered extensive injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene were the Stevens Point Fire Department, Rudolph Fire Department, Portage County EMS, Railroad Police, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.