Law enforcement urging boater safety during Memorial Day Weekend

(Jacob Krantz)
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Memorial Day Weekend is almost here and boaters are already heading to the lakes to enjoy the holiday. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be out patrolling the lakes to make sure everyone stays safe.

“The lakes are going to be busy this weekend,” said Brian Modrzejewski, a recreational deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re going to have multiple deputies out this weekend patrolling, and the Wisconsin DNR.”

Boating season has already begun, but with Memorial Day Weekend approaching, the sheriff’s office will be on the water looking for lawbreakers.

“Drive sober. We want people safe out here. There’s going to be a lot of people. So we need a sober, dedicated driver at all times,” said Modrzejewski.

Recreation deputies said boating fines are similar to vehicle fines.

“Just like driving in a vehicle, there’s operating while under the influence of a boat. It’s a little different procedure but it’s the same penalties,” said Modrzejewski.

But the biggest boating violation officials see are people zooming through no-wake zones.

”We have a lot of signage that needs to be put out yet. So be aware of where you are at and make sure to obey all the rules,” said Modrzejewski.

Don’t forget that life jacket either.

“One for every person that’s on the boat. That’s required by state law,” said Modrzejewski.

Being on the lake during Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect way to practice boating safety during National Safe Boating Week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

