HIGHLIGHTS: Track and field athletes compete at sectionals, D.C. Everest softball wins regional

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Numerous north central Wisconsin track and field athletes qualified for state track and field, while D.C. Everest softball beat Wisconsin Rapids to win their regionals and advance to sectionals.

In Division 1 at D.C. Everest, the throwers took center stage from the viewing area. Marshfield’s Aubri Brown set a new personal best with a throw of 40-4.5 inches. She also took first in discuss. The Evergreens’ Cole Stevens did the same on the boys side, throwing the discuss 149-foot-4 for first place. Both advance to state in both events for the second straight year.

In the running events, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won three events, taking first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. In the hurdles, Michaela Dick advanced to state with a time of just over 45 seconds. Marshfield won the girls team title, while SPASH won the boys side.

At Division 3 in Marathon, Three Lakes’ Kallie Volk booked a trip to state in the long jump, high jump and triple jump. Elsewhere in the field events, Emmitt Kietlinski of Gresham/Bowler cleared 6-foot-4 in the high jump to win the sectional. He also qualified for state in the triple jump.

On the track, Rosholt’s Sophia Bablitch paced the entire pack in the 1,600 meter with a time of 5:14.62 to take home gold. In the same event on the boys side, Athens’ Conner Shehan and Iola-Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater battled down the stretch, with Vater pulling away for gold with a time of 4:26:23. Both still qualify for state.

To see the full results from D.C. Everest’s sectional, you can follow this link. You can find the Marathon sectional results here.

D.C. Everest softball handled things against Wisconsin Rapids, with Addison Kluck throwing a complete game shutout in a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Rapids to win the regional title. They’ll play Superior in the sectional semifinal on May 30.

