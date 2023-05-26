Former Plover youth pastor facing new charges of child sexual assault

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Plover youth pastor charged with child sexual assault is now facing new charges since being released on bond in April.

Jordan Huffman, 52, is now facing new charges of child sexual assault of a person under the age of 13, child enticement, and bail jumping. He was previously charged with eight counts including first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. A Winnebago County judge has set his bond at $1,000,000.

Huffman was arrested last August in Florida and was extradited to Wisconsin and remained in custody until September. He was released on a $100,000 cash bond and according to online court records, Huffman was being monitored by GPS or electronic monitoring.

Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incidents were reported by the alleged victim’s father in June. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim stated that nothing sexual in nature had occurred at Woodlands Church, but that some assaults happened in Huffman’s office at his next place of employment, Forest Lakes District in Stevens Point.

Huffman will make his next appearance in court on June 19.

