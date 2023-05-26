News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Spectacular weather for Memorial Day Weekend

Staying dry and sunny throughout the holiday weekend. Temperatures to rise into the 80s. Lack of rain continues through much of next week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Awesome weather over the holiday weekend with the forecast featuring plentiful amounts of sunshine, low dew points, and rising temperatures. The last time we had dry weather over Memorial Day Weekend here in North Central Wisconsin was back in 2009, 14 years ago.

Las time we had a dry Memorial Day Weekend was 14 years ago
Las time we had a dry Memorial Day Weekend was 14 years ago(WSAW)

Keep those sunglasses handy, and if you are going to be spending a lot of time outside during the next few days the sunblock and hat won’t be a bad idea either. Friday will be filled with sunshine, and warmer highs near the mid-70s. Weather forecast will be perfect for those who have travel plans Friday.

Great travel weather Friday
Great travel weather Friday(WSAW)

Back-to-back sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70ss Saturday, low 80s on Sunday. Memorial Day on Monday also features good weather for outdoor activities. It will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid-80s.

Warming up over the weekend with sunshine
Warming up over the weekend with sunshine(WSAW)
Not muggy this weekend, very dry dew points for some
Not muggy this weekend, very dry dew points for some(WSAW)

Lack of rain continues over the extended forecast. Likely staying sunny when heading back to work, Tuesday. Highs could jump into the upper 80s. Next chance for rain could start popping up during the first few days of June next week.

Lack of rain in the extended forecast outlook
Lack of rain in the extended forecast outlook(WSAW)

Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend remembering our fallen soldiers who are no longer with us.

