First Alert Weather: Spectacular weather for Memorial Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Awesome weather over the holiday weekend with the forecast featuring plentiful amounts of sunshine, low dew points, and rising temperatures. The last time we had dry weather over Memorial Day Weekend here in North Central Wisconsin was back in 2009, 14 years ago.

Keep those sunglasses handy, and if you are going to be spending a lot of time outside during the next few days the sunblock and hat won’t be a bad idea either. Friday will be filled with sunshine, and warmer highs near the mid-70s. Weather forecast will be perfect for those who have travel plans Friday.

Back-to-back sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70ss Saturday, low 80s on Sunday. Memorial Day on Monday also features good weather for outdoor activities. It will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid-80s.

Lack of rain continues over the extended forecast. Likely staying sunny when heading back to work, Tuesday. Highs could jump into the upper 80s. Next chance for rain could start popping up during the first few days of June next week.

Have a safe Memorial Day Weekend remembering our fallen soldiers who are no longer with us.

