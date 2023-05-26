News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest students create public Memorial Day tribute that’s close to home

250 of the 1000 flags have labels with the name of a soldier related to a student that has passed away
By Sean White and Tom Zurawski
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In honor of Memorial Day, students and staff at D.C. Everest Junior High School created a visual tribute to veterans on Thursday.

Ninth-grade students worked to install 1,000 flags on the school’s front lawn to honor the life of U.S. military veterans. So far, 250 flags have labels with each one representing soldiers who have passed away and are related to a student.

Anna Meyer- 9th grade- D.C. Everest Junior High School “My grandpa — he served in the Vietnam War and he passed away later in life. So, he survived the war, but — it’s awesome that there’s a project that we can do that can get his name and remember him.”

The public is invited to view the flag memorial from now until next Tuesday. There are also labels available for anyone who would like to create their own personal tribute.

