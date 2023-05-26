News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Congressman Derrick Van Orden meets with Agriculture Advisory Board, discusses Farm Bill

Congressman Derrick Van Orden meets with members of his Agriculture Advisory Board
Congressman Derrick Van Orden meets with members of his Agriculture Advisory Board(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Congressman Derrick Van Orden met with members of his Agriculture Advisory Board in Eau Claire.

As the Agriculture Committee works to develop the 2023 Farm Bill Committee members have been getting feedback from farmers and agriculture leaders across the state and nation.

The Farm Bill is passed every five years to support a strong agriculture industry and covers a wide range of programs and resources that apply to farms in rural America.

“Nobody knows what needs to be in the farm bill better than a farmer or on the other side when you’re talking about the stamp program. Someone who’s in need and who’s used these programs before they know what they need,” Congressman Derrick Van Orden said.

Van Orden says the goal is to have the Farm Bill written by sept.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
Breaking news
Man on lawn tractor struck and killed by train in Junction City
Crews responding to fire on Wausau's west side on May 26
Cause of Wausau apartment fire under investigation
Andrew Geisler, 27
Bond set at $100,000 for man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City

Latest News

Golfers aim to qualify for U.S. Senior Open
Wisconsin Rapids veteran continues to serve as part of the VFW
Army Veteran continues to serve with VFW
Wisconsin State Patrol is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin State Patrol prepares for busy holiday weekend
Golfers from across Wisconsin and five outside countries participated in the qualifying.
Stevens Point Country Club hosts dozen of golfers qualifying for U.S. Senior Open