City-run swimming pools in central Wisconsin to open soon

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several municipal-run public pools are scheduled to open in the coming days.

MARSHFIELD

Vandehey Waters will open for the season on June 6. The pool is located at 1900 S. Central Ave. Click here for the schedule and pricing.

MEDFORD

The Medford municipal swimming pool is scheduled to open on June 7. Click here for hours and fee schedule.

ROTHSCHILD/ SCHOFIELD

The Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center will open Saturday, June 3. It’s located at 1004 Park St. in Rothschild. Click here for more information.

STEVENS POINT

The Donald Copps municipal pool will open on June 3. The pool is located at 2442 Sims Ave. It is located in Goerke Park. Click here for fee schedule and hours.

WAUSAU

The city of Wausau operates three public pools and a splash pad at Marathon Park. Kaiser pool, located at 900 E. Bridge St. will open on Saturday, June 3. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road, and Schulenburg Pool, located at 1553 Summit Drive will also open on June 3. Click here for hours of operation and fee schedule.

WESTON

The Weston Aquatic Center will open Saturday, June 3. It’s located at 5815 Alta Verde St. Click here for the fee schedule and hours of operation.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Witter Park Aquatic Center will open for the season on Tuesday, June 6. It’s located at 681 Chestnut St. Click here for hours and fee schedule. The splash pad will open Saturday, May 27.

