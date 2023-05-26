Bond set at $100,000 for man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 27-year-old Woodruff man accused of firing a gun in a business parking lot.

Andrew Geisler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Minocqua Police Department responded to Walmart on May 21 for the report of a shooting.

No one was injured. Authorities said Geisler was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located in Woodruff. Police said it was a domestic incident.

Court document says the victim’s vehicle had damage from bullets.

A judge has given Geisler until June 2 to obtain an attorney.

