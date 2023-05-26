Bond set at $100,000 for man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 27-year-old Woodruff man accused of firing a gun in a business parking lot.
Andrew Geisler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated.
Minocqua Police Department responded to Walmart on May 21 for the report of a shooting.
No one was injured. Authorities said Geisler was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located in Woodruff. Police said it was a domestic incident.
Court document says the victim’s vehicle had damage from bullets.
A judge has given Geisler until June 2 to obtain an attorney.
