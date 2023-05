ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Centers will hold a blood drive on Memorial Day at the Rothschild Village Hall.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the village’s community room. It’s located 211 Grand Ave. in Rothschild.

Click here to make an appointment online.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.