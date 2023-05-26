News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is missing from San Antonio, Texas.
Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, is missing from San Antonio, Texas.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9. A photo has only been made available for Kamil.

Zylah is described as Black, 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kamil is described as Black, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Julio Najar-Trevino in connection with the girls’ disappearance. He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport...
Passenger opens airplane exit door during flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers members after handing down punishment for group’s founder for Jan. 6 attack
- 7 Things You Need to Know 05-26-23