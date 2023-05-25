News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin budget committee rejects Evers’ plan to make tax agents permanent

Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein,...
Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee Sen. Howard Marklein, left, and Rep. Mark Born.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ plan Thursday to make permanent nearly 40 revenue agent positions that are devoted to collecting delinquent taxes.

The 2017 to 2019 state budget established 38 agent positions within the Department of Revenue to focus on collecting unpaid taxes. Under that spending plan, the positions were scheduled to expire in September 2021. The 2019 to 2021 state budget extended the positions through June 2025.

The Department of Revenue estimates the positions help collect about $39 million in delinquent taxes annually.

Evers, a Democrat, included provisions in his 2023 to 2025 state budget that would make the agent positions permanent at a cost of $2.8 million annually.

Republicans who control the budget committee voted Thursday to scrap that plan and extend the positions through September 2025. The move sets up the committee to decide the fate of the positions in the next two years.

Democrats on the committee complained that the decision throws the future of the positions into question, making it harder to recruit to fill them and putting $39 million in tax revenue in jeopardy every year.

Republicans didn’t answer the Democrats, moving directly to the vote without any debate.

Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue uses several methods to enforce tax laws including using revenue law enforcement agents, private collection agencies, payment offsets, and legal action.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Authorities release name of man who drowned in Vilas County lake
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family
Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary

Latest News

AAA says Friday will be busiest travel day of Memorial Day weekend
Good travel conditions weather-wise on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine, elevated fire danger
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast