UW-Stevens Point to offer housing for tourists during 2023 U.S. Senior Open

By Jade Flury
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point is making room for the 50,000 expected tourists visiting for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open by renting out dorm rooms to volunteers, employees, and spectators of the golf tournament.

“Housing is getting booked up, hotels are getting booked up,” said Melanie Cychosz, director of Conference and Events Services at UWSP.

While many students are moving out of residence halls for the summer, UWSP is preparing to move in tourists for the week of the Senior Open.

“We knew that will this mass amount of people coming into our area, into our community, there was going to be a need for additional housing,” said Cychosz.

It’s not just fans who will be filling up the rooms normally meant for college students though, Cychosz said tournament volunteers and vendors will be able to stay there.

U.S. Senior Open spectators can rent a dorm room on campus for just $135 a night.

“That includes linens, bedding, and everything they could need,” added Cychosz. “All of the rooms have two twin beds in them. You can choose if you want one or two people to stay in the room.”

There are some perks to staying on campus during the Senior Open as well. SentryWorld is located within walking distance of the campus and there is also a shuttle service that will run from the campus itself to the course grounds.

The money collected from the dorm room rentals will be used to support residence halls and the different facilities helping out with the event.

The 2022 U.S. Senior Open held at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlem, PA brought in roughly $22 million over the weekend, and experts predict that Stevens Point should rake in around the same amount.

