1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews responded to a train colliding with a man on a lawnmower at the intersection of Main Street and Center Avenue in Junction City Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

Crews have cleared the scene and said the man was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Responding crews said more information will be available soon.

This is a developing story.

