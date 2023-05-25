1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews responded to a train colliding with a man on a lawnmower at the intersection of Main Street and Center Avenue in Junction City Thursday around 4:45 p.m.
Crews have cleared the scene and said the man was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Responding crews said more information will be available soon.
This is a developing story.
