News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse

The United States is just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can’t agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior citizens could be among the first to feel the impact.

The U.S. Treasury Department says if it can’t borrow more money, it won’t be able to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

The batch of Social Security payments scheduled to be sent out on June 2 goes to the oldest and most vulnerable recipients.

People who enrolled more recently get their payments later in the month.

About 40% of recipients rely almost entirely on Social Security payments for food, housing and essentials.

Federal workers and military members’ paychecks could be impacted as well.

It is unknown how the Treasury Department would prioritize payments.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Authorities release name of man who drowned in Vilas County lake
Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family
Rib Mountain debuts plans for secret island.
Rib Mountain hoping to gain more kayakers and boaters with new amenities

Latest News

Experts weigh in on what you can do to prepare and avoid taking a major hit.
Experts share how to prepare for possible US debt default
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights
Oak Island Park is where mini helmets were hidden with prizes on Thursday.
Scavenger hunter underway in Wausau to celebrate 100 days till Badger football
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in US Southeast