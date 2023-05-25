Scavenger hunter underway in Wausau to celebrate 100 days till Badger football

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Badgers have placed 100 mini-helmets in several cities in Wisconsin Thursday to celebrate 100 days until the season begins. Wausau was included in the fun. The scavenger hunt is at Oak Island Park on River Drive.

Each mini helmet has an attached QR code for fans to scan to redeem their prize. Those prizes include badger tickets, Badger gear, and gift cards. There is a limit of one prize per fan. It’s only the second year but has already seen big success.

“We announced which communities we were heading to, on social media via Twitter and Instagram, and people started tagging other friends to go out,” said Brian Lucas Director of Football Brand Communications.

They even said there could be some unique participants making a special appearance at the scavenger hunt.

“There could potentially be some surprise guests, maybe Bucky Badger showing up in a couple of places for some photo opportunities for folks,” said Brian Lucus.

This is the first year Wausau is included in the scavenger hunt, and there are other ways to participate.

“We felt it was important for this event to try and go out to and meet the Badger fans where they are, you know, to say thanks for being great fans. And it’s just a small token of our appreciation,”

The other cities that participated include Hudson, Mineral Point, Waukesha, Burlington, Oshkosh, and several spots in Dane County. The fun continues all day Thursday online. If you didn’t find a helmet, there is a QR code at the locations, including Oak Island Park that you can scan to enter to win prizes. If you participate, make sure you use the hashtag #100daysuwtoenter.

Oak Island Park is located at 500 River Dr. in Wausau.

