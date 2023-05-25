NTC to offer machine tool program during the summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This summer, high school students will have the opportunity to learn about machines and metalwork at Northcentral Technical College during a five-week “Metal Masters Quest” program.

It’s open to juniors and seniors and is completely free. The program is an annual teaching opportunity where students can learn hands-on skills that help them get a head start in the field. The experience is also helpful for those who are still undecided about their future.

“They will also get a chance to work at a local employer and use those skills that they learned here in the classroom,” said Ben Bliese, career and employer services coordinator at NTC.

Jeff Block, a machine tool instructor at NTC said, “After six weeks, you might say this is awesome, I want to keep doing it, or maybe it’s just not for you, but I think they’ll get a pretty good idea of what machine tool is after that.”

Students who complete the program and enroll in a machine tool tech degree program, are eligible for a $150 scholarship.

If you’re interested in joining the program, sign up here.

