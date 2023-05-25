News and First Alert Weather App
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault. Police say Williams got mad Saturday night because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. He allegedly started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their home, got a gun and shot him in the backside, WAVE reports.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned Monday. A not guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. He was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

Williams’ next court was set for May 30.

