Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce opens office in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A statewide organization assisting Hmong people now has a presence in the Chippewa Valley.

The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC) hosted a grand opening of its Eau Claire satellite office Wednesday, which is located at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

HWCC CEO Maysee Herr says the organization helps those wanting to start or grow a business.

“We’ve seen an increase of businesses around here in terms of those who want to open businesses, to existing businesses,” Herr said. “Before we actually came here, we’ve had some folks who said, you don’t have an office here, would you consider having an office here?”

The Eau Claire office is the fourth for HWCC outside of its Milwaukee headquarters, with the other offices in Wausau, Green Bay, and Appleton.

