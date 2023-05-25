News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Next several days to bring warm, sunny & dry weather conditions

Turning sunny Thursday and gradually warming over the next few days. The extended forecast keeps us warm and dry as a bone.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a frosty start for some Thursday morning, temperatures quickly jumping from the 30s & 40s to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Temperatures gradually warming throughout Memorial Day Weekend. Little to no rain chances over the next 7 days.

Clouds from Wednesday cleared overnight, allowing for Thursday to be filled with plentiful amounts of sunshine and blue skies. Winds turn calmer, with temperatures jumping approximately 30-degrees from the morning to the afternoon. Highs over North Central Wisconsin in the upper 60s.

Mild and sunny for Thursday
Mild and sunny for Thursday(WSAW)

A few clouds overnight, low temperatures near 40. Staying sunny Friday to kick off the holiday weekend. Plan for warmer highs, near the mid-70s. If you have any outdoor plans over the 3-day weekend, expect pleasant weather conditions. Mostly sunny skies Saturday through Monday. Highs will gradually warm each day, spiking to the low to mid 80s.

Sunshine continues over the holiday weekend, with highs warming to the 80s
Sunshine continues over the holiday weekend, with highs warming to the 80s(WSAW)

With the lack of rainfall coming up in the next few weeks, please continue to limit any outdoor burning that you may have planned. Dangerously dry conditions will remain in the Badger State well into the first few days of June.

Dry as a bone for the next 5 days
Dry as a bone for the next 5 days(WSAW)

