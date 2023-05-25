HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest’s Belton, Rhinelander doubles team of Belanger and Roeser qualify for state

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Three boys tennis players from north central Wisconsin have qualified for the state boys tennis tournament in Madison. D.C. Everest’s Colin Belton qualified in singles after finishing second in No. 1 singles, while Rhinelander’s doubles team of Joseph Belanger and Layne Roeser finished in fourth in No. 1 doubles, punching their ticket to Madison.

Belton had a successful day at sectionals hosted by Eau Claire Memorial, beating Menomonie’s Isaac Johnson 2-0 in the first round, He also beat Hudson’s Luke Deschene 2-0 in the semifinals to advance to the finals. The Evergreens senior fell to Eau Claire Memorial’s Evan Birkholz in the finals to take home second place.

His teammate, Ted Kitchell, finished one win shy of qualifying for state in No. 2 singles, ultimately falling to Eau Claire Memorial’s Bennett Kohlhepp. Only one athlete advances to state in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles.

In No. 1 doubles, the Rhinelander duo of Belanger and Roeser were able to win their first match before falling in two sets in the semifinal round. They beat a New Richmond doubles team in the third place match to finished in third place, clinching a spot at state.

Their teammates Leo Losch and Charlie Heck in No. 2 doubles were close to joining them in Madison, falling in the final match 2-0.

The division 2 qualifier in Eau Claire will be held tomorrow, where athletes from Medford, Lakeland, Antigo and Pacelli will fight for spots at state. The state tournament will be June 9-10 in Madison.

