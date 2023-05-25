News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday

Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
By Sawyer Buccy and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A woman in Atlanta who recently turned 108 years old said her age doesn’t even cross her mind.

“I don’t even think about age,” Peggy Cobb said. “I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests.”

Cobb loves children’s books and is already the author of several reads.

Now she’s a published author again – just in time for her 108th birthday.

Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man” isn’t a book she planned on publishing. The story had been written for some time, brought to life by Cobb’s illustrations many years ago.

It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows.

“It is a little uplifting, and you think about it after the book is closed,” Cobb said. “Furnish your mind well, and you will always have a comfortable place to live.”

Her book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Authorities release name of man who drowned in Vilas County lake
Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family
Rib Mountain debuts plans for secret island.
Rib Mountain hoping to gain more kayakers and boaters with new amenities

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a rolled-up certificate to Justin the service dog.
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her
FILE - A woman pauses as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School, March...
Tennessee judge: Parents at school can try to keep shooter’s writings secret