Wisconsin Rapids to host Cranberry Blossom Festival June 15–18

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Area will host the 18th Annual Cranberry Blossom Festival June 15-18 as it celebrates its “blossoming” community with 25 events for you and your family.

Known for its rich cranberry heritage and special events, the four-day event highlights and supports outstanding groups in the community. Traditional favorites include the Berry Fest Raffle, the Dairy Berry Breakfast, cinema under the stars, kids fishing, arts and crafts, a parade, and the Duck Derby.

The Grand Rapids Lions Club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert. Richrath Project 3:13: The Music of REO Speedwagon, will be performing Saturday, June 17. Parking is $20 per vehicle after 5 p.m. and includes admission to the pre-show and concert.

Other Grand Rapids Lions Club displays include vision screening by the Wisconsin Rapids Lioness, Wheeler’s Chevrolet, and Historic Point Basse. Admission is free, parking is $5 per vehicle, and cash is preferred to help benefit the Boy Scouts.

This year, the carnival will be all four days. Wristband tickets allow the purchaser unlimited rides in a four-hour session.

Advance purchase wristband ride tickets are available online under the Cranberry Blossom Festival at SpectrumCarnival.com/buy-online, in person at the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, downtown on the 2nd Street side of the historic Hamm building on the east side of the river, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning June 5, or at Grand Rapids Lions Club functions; cash or check only.

For more information visit Blossomfest.com or search “Cranberry Blossom Festival” on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.