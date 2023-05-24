Weston restaurant Patron to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds this week to the family of Emily Lewerenz.

Lewerenz, 18, and Danny Johnson Jr., 16, were passengers in a car that crashed Saturday near Kewaskum in the town of Farmington.

She worked at Patron Mexican Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant will be closed Friday morning to allow staff to attend Lewerenz’s funeral. It will reopen Friday at 4 p.m.

Patron is located at 4403 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

