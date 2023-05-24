Wausau Woodchucks staff prepare park for 30th season opener

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In an average season, nearly 50,000 people will visit Athletic Park. The Woodchucks play a game almost every day during their season, including the 36 they play at home. And work doesn’t just happen on the field it’s behind the scenes too.

“We have a full slate of 21 interns this year, helping us prepare in different ways from everything to setting up the ticket windows, preparing the concession stands, setting up the video board, we webcast live stream all of our games, so they’re setting that up as well,” said Assistant General Manager Traci Wisz.

She said work happens all year starting in the fall, but as the season nears, it’s time to get busy.

“Once we get in here, it’s a lot of cleaning, testing the equipment, making sure it still works as we get closer to the season, setting up deliveries with our product vendors, getting them here. You know, once the product is here, just testing and ensuring everything still works. A lot of cleaning and a lot of testing happens before we have our home opener,” said Traci.

A new feature this year is the video board, that will entertain fans and give a better view of the game. People can also donate to have special greetings displayed during the games.

“So, we’re excited to unveil it to our fans. Next week, on opening day, we are able to put fan messages up there. It is a $25 donation that will then go to one of our charitable partners in the area,” said Traci.

And It wouldn’t be a trip to the ballpark without peanuts and crackerjacks, and other favorite ballpark snacks, but with a Wisconsin twist.

“A fan favorite that’s been missing for the past couple of years is coming back, we are bringing back fish fries on Fridays. So, we’re excited about that,” said Traci.

The Woodchucks spend a lot of time planning on-field promotions, which include games between innings like sumo wrestling and races with Woody. Fireworks are also returning... And will look as great as they ever have.

Tickets for the season are now available. The Woodchucks season begins Monday against The Madison Mallards in Madison. Their first home game is on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. To order tickets click Here.

Athletic Park is located at 324 E. Wausau Ave. in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.