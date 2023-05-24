Wausau stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, trial date set

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-day trial is planned for June 22 for a 39-year-old man charged with stabbing a relative.

Jason Hopinka, 39, remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Hopinka is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and bail jumping. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The stabbing happened May 12 on the city’s westside. Around 4 a.m. that morning, police responded to a home on the 400 block of S 4th Avenue. A person called 911 and reported a stabbing had occurred. When officers arrived, the victim and suspect were no longer on the scene.

About 3 hours later, a 40-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a stab wound. Officers identified the man as the victim in the 4th Avenue incident. He was treated for his injuries and has since been released. The victim had a stab wound to the face.

Several hours later, Hopinka was arrested in a marshy area near Sandal Lane in the town of Ringle.

A clerical court appearance will take place on June 6.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.