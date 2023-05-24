News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau exploring lawsuit to recoup costs of PFAs contamination

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For a while now, Wausau has been having to deal with PFAS in the city’s water. Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city is stable now, but it wasn’t cheap to get there. How to recover some of those costs was part of the talks during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I wanted to give the council an opportunity to hear from some of these folks who are interested in helping us recover costs,” says Rosenberg. During the presentation, Attorney Stephen Aquario presented some information on how his firm is holding manufacturers accountable.

“There’s now over 4,000 cases filed against these manufacturers with hundreds and hundreds of municipal water departments joining,” says Aquario.

As part of the presentation—there was information for the city to consider entering a lawsuit with other municipalities. “This is part of that. We have a bunch of steps we have to take, but this is part of it. We are just hoping the city council likes what they’re hearing, and they want to move ahead,” says Rosenberg.

What that looks like is still to be determined. Entering into a lawsuit such as this could take some time without immediate results. Mayor Rosenberg added “Right now, it’s just having someone move ahead with this case. We know our state agencies move a little bit slower. We are ready to keep moving; that is basically what the public has told me.”

“We want to make sure we are getting every cent for the people of Wausau that’s my goal tonight,” says Rosenberg.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay
Lukas Smith works on a birthday card.
You Know You’re From...Antigo: Lukas Smith

Latest News

Possible Lawsuit against PFAS
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Rib Mountain debuts plans for secret island.
Rib Mountain hoping to gain more kayakers and boaters with new amenities
Jordan Love takes a snap at the Packers optional OTA on May 23, 2023
Love, Packers take to the field for OTAs