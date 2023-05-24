News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau billboard reminds students mental health help is available

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the school year winding down, some students in the Wausau School District are making sure others know mental health support is available, even when school is not in session.

Sixth graders at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle schools designed stickers that contain positive messages, and also include the suicide prevention hotline number, which is 988. Now, one of those stickers has been turned into a billboard.

”I know that a lot of people suffer with their mental health and some people can get help and some people can’t and driving by the billboard is a great way to help them and make their day better,” said sixth grader Everly Jirgl.

Everly’s billboard design can be seen near the intersection of 3rd and Fulton streets in Wausau.

