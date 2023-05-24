News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

U.S. Transportation Secretary tours Port of Green Bay

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday to get a first-hand...
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the need behind a new port terminal at the mouth of the Fox River.(WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Green Bay on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the need behind a new port terminal at the mouth of the Fox River.

It was a windy day, and the waves were rather rough out on the water, but it didn’t stop Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from getting on a boat and touring around the old Pulliam Power Plant, soon to be turned into a $25 million, state-of-the art port facility.

Action 2 News first alerted you to the news of a new port facility last October, when the county secured the last of the funds needed to make this happen with a final $10.1 million grant from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The design of the port will include new dock walls, dredging, filling the old slip, a rail spur and stormwater management features to allow for better movement of bulk cargo. That in itself Buttigieg says will make northeast Wisconsin economically viable in the years to come.

After getting off the boat, Buttigieg headed over to talk to local truck drivers to see how the administration can better support those who keep part of our supply chain moving.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Authorities release name of man who drowned in Vilas County lake
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action

Latest News

RHS Scholarships 2023
Rhinelander High School seniors receive over $290K in scholarships
Wausau Memorial Day during 2019
Annual Wausau Memorial Day Parade held Saturday
2022 Cranberry Blossom Festival Parade.
Wisconsin Rapids to host Cranberry Blossom Festival June 15–18
A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Frost & freeze risk Thursday morning