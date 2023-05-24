Unknown Soldier in Wausau cemetary honored with service

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than 90 years, an American soldier is being recognized for his service to our country, the only problem is, nobody knows who he is, or where he’s from.

The Unknown Soldier was buried in 1930 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Little is known about who he is, only that he served in Europe during World War I and ultimately took his own life here in central Wisconsin after returning home and struggling to find work.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, a non-profit organization founded in 1890 and dedicated to historical preservation, the promotion of education, and the encouragement of patriotic endeavors, held a ceremony honoring his service.

DAR Chaplain Carol Berens said it’s their duty to honor all soldiers regardless of their past.

“We need to honor him. It doesn’t matter how he died or why he died. It’s what he did and how he served his country.”

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 22 veterans take their own life every day.

The Daughters of the American Revolution hopes people continue to come and recognize the soldier on the Wednesday before Memorial Day at Pine Grove Cemetery for years to come.

If you or someone you know has had thoughts of suicide or attempted to commit suicide, call 988 and dial 1, text 838255, or click here 24/7 for help.

