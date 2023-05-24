News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander High School seniors receive over $290K in scholarships

RHS Scholarships 2023
RHS Scholarships 2023(Rhinelander High School)
By Sean White
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation, along with Rhinelander High School, hosted the annual Rhinelander Community Scholarship Awards on Sunday where scholarships totaling $292,920 were awarded to RHS seniors.

These scholarships were provided by approximately 122 local donors, including RASF itself, and were provided to help students with a wide variety of postsecondary plans to achieve their goals after high school.

Award recipients, donors, families, community members, RHS staff, and members of the RASF governing board were in attendance. Over the course of the two-hour ceremony, local family memorials, class reunions, and businesses charitably contributed to help send students to postsecondary schooling after graduation. Following the ceremony, a reception was held, with treats provided and served by the RHS ProStart class.

Since 1991, the Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation has provided over $450,000 to over 475 graduating seniors, many of whom may not get scholarship support from other sources. Fundraising is the primary source for these additional funds.

If you have an interest in establishing a scholarship, contact the Rhinelander High School Student Services office at 715-365-9517.

For more information about RASF, visit www.rhinelanderasf.org/, contact the board on Facebook via @Rasfhodags, or email rasfhodags@gmail.com.

