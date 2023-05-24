News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Authorities release name of man who drowned in Vilas County lake
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Mother of assaulted Shawano student taking legal action

Latest News

RHS Scholarships 2023
Rhinelander High School seniors receive over $290K in scholarships
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Wausau Memorial Day during 2019
Annual Wausau Memorial Day Parade held Saturday