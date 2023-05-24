Love, Packers take to the field for OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Love took the field with his team at optional OTAs on Tuesday for the first time as the Packers’ starting quarterback. All of his offensive players appeared as the Packers had their full offense on display for the first time.

“Feels good. I think there’s a lot of energy out there. I’m excited to be out there being the guy,” said Love. “Excited to be around these guys, get new reps.”

Love enters as one of the most experienced players in just his fourth NFL season, with the Packers offense one of the youngest they’ve had in recent memory. Aaron Jones’ six seasons of experience is by far the most among their skill players.

Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have played the most snaps in the wide receiver room. They are both just in their second year.

“It’s really important that I obviously be that leader in the room and be able to show the rookies through the ropes of what I had to go through the year before,” said Doubs. Not just myself, but [Christian Watson] and [Samore Toure].”

“It’s our job to try and coach them up,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “It’s their job at night to try to stay up on this stuff. We’ve only got two installs on this side of the ball.”

LaFleur referred to the playbook, which has been simplified for the youngsters. The Packers and Love are already putting pressure on the rookies to mature quickly.

“It’s just trying to get them going as fast as they can. Get them in the book. Understand the offense, understand where they need to be,” said Love.

“We don’t have too much time,” said running back Aaron Jones. “We’ve got to make the most of every rep, every opportunity of every day that we’re here together.”

Jones said the last time he played with a group this young was in college. But to anyone saying the Packers are in a rebuild, he says think again.

“We’re hungry, you know, we’re ready to prove a lot of people wrong. We know what people are saying. Everybody has an opinion, and most of them stink,” Jones said.

Preston Smith, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander and David Bakhtiari were absent from Tuesday’s session. The Packers will have a mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, otherwise, these practices are optional.

