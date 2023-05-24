First Alert Weather: Mid-week cool down could bring frosty conditions Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front ushering in cooler temperatures for the middle of the work week, allowing highs to drop about 15-degrees compared to our recent temperature trend. Temperatures could take a dip to the 30s Thursday morning, which could cause some frosty conditions for some. Summer-like temperatures will make a return in time for the Holiday Weekend ahead.

Cooler mid-week, frosty conditions possible Thursday morning, warm and sunny weather for the holiday weekend (WSAW)

Overcast to start the morning Wednesday. A cold front dropping south through the Great Lakes region sparking some light sprinkles in portions of Wisconsin Wednesday morning over the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin. Though, most areas likely won’t see any rain. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the day, with highs cooler, in the mid-60s. Winds will be gusty during the morning as the front passes through, gusting out of the east up to 20 to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the mid-60s by the afternoon (WSAW)

Gusty winds at times for Wednesday morning as the cold front passes (WSAW)

Clouds will try to clear out overnight with low temperatures trying to take a dip into the 30s by Thursday morning. Some areas may not meet the criteria for frost development, but other areas that get enough cloud clearing, little to no wind, and temperatures at or below 35-degrees, will likely see frosty conditions during the morning hours. If that’s the case, a First Alert Weather Day may be issued due to the frost threat. With that in mind, if you haven’t planted yet, could be a good idea to hold that off until after Thursday or cover your plants to prevent frost damage.

Temperatures Thursday morning could drop into the 30s (WSAW)

Freeze warning and frost advisories in effect for Thursday morning (WSAW)

Sunshine makes a return in the forecast Thursday, with highs remaining cool and near normal, in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies will likely remain in the forecast through the Memorial Day Weekend. Additionally, rain chances look very low during this time. Weekend highs will spike back up to the 70s and 80s, likely remaining in the 80s for much of next work week.

Warm and sunny weather for the holiday weekend, with little to no rain chances (WSAW)

With the lack of rainfall coming up in the next few weeks, please continue to limit any outdoor burning that you may have planned. Dangerously dry conditions will remain in the Badger State well into the first few days of June.

Next 6-10 days from now will be warm and above normal (WSAW)

