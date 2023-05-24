DCE softball advances in regionals, win conference title in girl’s soccer

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest varsity softball and girl’s soccer made the most of a successful Tuesday evening with plenty on the lines.

#4 Everest hosted #13 Wausau West in the first round of regional softball. After a scoreless first inning, the Evergreens put up three on the board the following inning, with Brooke Brown’s two-run homer kicking things off. Ultimately ending up with a dominant 9-0 shutout victory.

At their middle school campus, it was was battle for the Wisconsin Valley Conference between 6-1 Everest and 7-1 Marshfield. Just over 10 minutes in, Zongshia Lo found Madison Sazama with a clear path towards the net and bringing in the game’s first goal. The Evergreens eventually walked away with a 3-0 shutout win with a conference title in their hands.

DCE softball will host #5 Wisconsin Rapids Thursday, May 25th, while DCE soccer posses a #3 seed and take on #6 Chippewa Falls Tuesday, May 30th.

