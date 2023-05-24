News and First Alert Weather App
Annual Wausau Memorial Day Parade held Saturday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Saturday, May 27. The parade begins at 10:45 am at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Avenue and ends up at the Opportunity, Inc. building on River Drive.

Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Opportunity, Inc. building.

Commander of the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Bob Weller will be the Master of Ceremonies and the guest speakers will be Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Army Captain Phil Southworth. The event will also include an exercise of the Military Rites and Taps.

