News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

17-year-old girl dies after falling from pickup truck, police say

The 17-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado when it crashed.
By Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died after she fell from a pickup truck in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police identified the girl as Sophie Ringquist.

She was reportedly a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Dispatchers said they received a call for a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. When troopers arrived at the scene, they said they found Ringquist with serious injuries.

State police said the accident resulted from what they only described as “unknown events.”

In a crash report, troopers said Ringquist may have been injured as a result of a fall from the vehicle. However, they also said the events are still under investigation.

Ringquist was transported to a local hospital, where officials later pronounced her dead due to blunt injuries to her torso.

Officials at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington said Ringquist was a junior.

The superintendent of the school district sent a letter about her death to the school community expressing condolences for Ringquist’s family and offering counseling services to anyone who might need them.

It is not yet clear whether the driver of the pickup will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay
Lukas Smith works on a birthday card.
You Know You’re From...Antigo: Lukas Smith

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Motorists pass a sign dedicated to former President Jimmy Carter along Jimmy Carter Blvd. on...
Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, looks at the Senate gallery as the chamber...
South Carolina ready to renew abortion ban around 6 weeks of pregnancy after Senate vote