Wood County officials investigating fire at Cameron Club

Cameron Club
Cameron Club(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a structure fire in the town of Cameron Monday night.

Crews were called the Cameron Club for a report of a fire around 7:45 p.m. According to a press release, the Cameron Club is no longer in operation, but it was clear to investigators that someone had entered the building and attempted to start it on fire. The fire was put out quickly with minimal damage to the building.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone who may have seen a vehicle, person, or anything suspicious around the Cameron Club Monday between 5 p.m. and 7:43 p.m. The Cameron Club is located at the intersection of Hwy 10 and Hwy 80 near the roundabout.

If you have any information about the fire, please call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7867 and reference case number 23-8686.

