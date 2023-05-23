News and First Alert Weather App
Plea deal likely for Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant

Clayton Kuehl
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Woodruff man charged with injuring a 3-month-old child is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case.

If Clayton Kuehl agrees to the terms of a plea deal on Tuesday, he’ll avoid a jury trial. If a deal isn’t reached, a three-day trial will be held in July.

He’s charged with child abuse, physical abuse of a child, and strangulation and suffocation. According to court documents, Kuehl called 911 on Feb. 19, 2022 to report the baby was not breathing. Emergency crews responded to treat the child, who was eventually transferred to a Marshfield hospital.

Experts said the child had numerous injuries including a brain injury. Some of the injuries appeared to be weeks-old and healing. Medical experts believed the injuries were caused by child abuse.

During an interview with authorities, Kuehl said he was rough with the baby when he was crying or fussy.

Kuehl remains in the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

