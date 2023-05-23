News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield, Stratford host D1 & D3 regional track & field meets

By Noah Manderfeld and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The road to state championship in La Crosse begins with regionals, with Marshfield hosting D1 and Stratford hosting D3 meets.

In Marshfield, 7 area schools meet at the invitational. DC Everest took home several event crowns, including finishing 1-2 in girls 100 meter hurdles with Junior Megan Zemke and Sophomore Elaina Kamke tying at 15.59 seconds. SPASH was well-represented, including finishing 1-2-3 in boys 3200 meters run with Cooper Erickson times of 10:00.39, Bode Erickson at 10:00.66, and Aloysius Franzen at 10:00.68.

Stratford hosted a larger turnout with 12 area teams taking part of the invite. Phillips’ senior Elsa Schluter finished atop the girls 800m run standings at 59.99 while the Loggers finished 1-2 in 400 meter dash by sophomore Mataya Eckert with a time of 2:27.48 and freshman Leah Harper with a time of 1:02:17. On the boys side, Stratford awarded their home crowd with a 1-2 finish in the 100 meter dash by sophomore Jett Schoenherr at 11.69 seconds and junior Payton Glenn 11.88 seconds and a first place finish in the 400 meter dash by senior Conner Weigel at 51.56 seconds. Marathon senior Griffin Treankler swept the boys hurdles competitions with 16.23 seconds finish in 110 meters and 42.77 seconds in 300 meters. Athens senior Connor Sheahan also swept the 1600 meters and 3200 meters competitions, finishing with times of 4:28.73 and 9:58.50.

For full results at Marshfield, click here.

For full results at Stratford, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Kreger's Bakery to be featured on Fox TV show.
Kreger’s Bakery to compete in “Crime Scene Kitchen” this season
The Pointers will play in the Super Regionals for the second straight year.
UWSP wins Regional, advances to Super Regional

Latest News

SPASH's Matt Davis has led the Panthers as their No. 1 singles player this season.
Hello, My Name Is: Matt Davis
Boys tennis athletes compete at sub-sectionals
High School Sports
Mosinee softball dominates Edgar, Everest boys and Wausau Wolfpack girls lacrosse fall
Evan Reis is greeted with a high five after scoring a run in the sixth inning in game two of...
Abby/Colby splits twin bill with Medford, Marshfield soccer falls to Pulaski