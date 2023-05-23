Marshfield, Stratford host D1 & D3 regional track & field meets

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The road to state championship in La Crosse begins with regionals, with Marshfield hosting D1 and Stratford hosting D3 meets.

In Marshfield, 7 area schools meet at the invitational. DC Everest took home several event crowns, including finishing 1-2 in girls 100 meter hurdles with Junior Megan Zemke and Sophomore Elaina Kamke tying at 15.59 seconds. SPASH was well-represented, including finishing 1-2-3 in boys 3200 meters run with Cooper Erickson times of 10:00.39, Bode Erickson at 10:00.66, and Aloysius Franzen at 10:00.68.

Stratford hosted a larger turnout with 12 area teams taking part of the invite. Phillips’ senior Elsa Schluter finished atop the girls 800m run standings at 59.99 while the Loggers finished 1-2 in 400 meter dash by sophomore Mataya Eckert with a time of 2:27.48 and freshman Leah Harper with a time of 1:02:17. On the boys side, Stratford awarded their home crowd with a 1-2 finish in the 100 meter dash by sophomore Jett Schoenherr at 11.69 seconds and junior Payton Glenn 11.88 seconds and a first place finish in the 400 meter dash by senior Conner Weigel at 51.56 seconds. Marathon senior Griffin Treankler swept the boys hurdles competitions with 16.23 seconds finish in 110 meters and 42.77 seconds in 300 meters. Athens senior Connor Sheahan also swept the 1600 meters and 3200 meters competitions, finishing with times of 4:28.73 and 9:58.50.

