Marshfield Clinic opens renovated teen lounge

A teen lounge was updated and revealed today at Marshfield Clinic.
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic opened a newly updated teen lounge in their Marshfield location.

The space, now called “The Child Life Get-Away,” is a place in the hospital for school age and teen patients to socialize while they receive treatment.

The lounge features a ping pong table, air hockey, board games, and a projector. The goal is to get patients out of their rooms to interact with others.

Child Life specialist McKenzie Tischauer says, ”Really fighting to get those phones out of kids hands and making them want to come down to a space, get to know other patients, have families interact with each other and just have them come together and have fun.”

The lounge is also brightly decorated with colored lights and a graffiti wall to make the kids more welcome.

