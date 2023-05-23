News and First Alert Weather App
Man’s body recovered from Vilas County lake following 2-day search

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
LAND O’LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoer as a drowning.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center got a call reporting a boater witnessed a tipped-over canoe on Black Oak Lake. The caller saw a person sinking below the canoe. Emergency crews responded to the scene and a large search was conducted. The searchers worked until dusk but were unable to recover the person.

The search resumed Tuesday. The man’s body was found around 11:45 a.m. Investigators said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was recovered. His name has not yet been released.

Land O Lakes Ambulance Service, Land O Lakes Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Newbold Search and Rescue, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

