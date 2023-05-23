Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Resch Center in October

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to see the Jurassic World Live Tour at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Click here to buy tickets online.

The show features more than 20 life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. The show also includes a t-rex more than 40-feet in length.

Six shows are planned between Oct. 26-28. Tickets start at $23.

