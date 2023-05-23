Hello, My Name Is: Matt Davis

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH Panthers are winners of the Wisconsin Valley Conference for the third straight season. At the helm of that success is their number one singles player, Matt Davis.

Davis has helped guide the Panthers to consistent success as a team captain. But he doesn’t need many words to lead the team.

“I don’t talk much on the court. I’d rather play it out with the racket,” Davis said.

And the racket speaks for itself. Using an aggressive playstyle, Davis finished second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet. His teammate, Marek Woytasik, can feel his playstyle in practice.

”There are definitely days where he will be gunning for you and trying to put the ball through your chest,” Woytasik said.

While Davis likes to attack with the racket in between the lines, he also doesn’t need many words without a racket.

He won a curling state championship with Stevens Point in the winnter. He’s also involved in Eagle Scouts, band and National Honors Society.

The Stevens Point High School curling teams had a great weekend at the State Tournament. The boys brought home the gold, and PCHS Junior Ava Olds and her teammates finished as the state runner-up! #pacellipride pic.twitter.com/zG5hdyQ9Gt — Pacelli Catholic Schools (@pcscardinals) February 20, 2023

”It’s a lot to handle at once,” Davis said, “But it makes an impact on the community so its worth it.”

A mindset that helps Matt be lethal once he laces up. His head coach, Michele O’Donnell, says he’s also a good student, which is evident on the court.

”The way he strategizes against opponents,” O’Donnell said. “He can change his strategies depending on who he’s playing against.”

That strategy has led to success in the playoffs. Davis lost in the sub-sectionals last season, but this year, he’s already made it through to sectionals.

”I remember how it felt to be in that same situation and I’m going to make sure I’ll play my best so I don’t have to,” Davis said.

He’s hoping to sidestep that feeling of losing a bit longer, while letting his actions speak for themselves as he works towards a trip to state.

Davis says he will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall with hopes of joining the club tennis team.

