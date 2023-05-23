Grief counselor gives advice after loss of D.C. Everest students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest school district is still trying to process the deaths of two high school students who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Many students and staff members are likely feeling a range of difficult emotions. One expert says coping with loss is different for everyone.

“You might see children and adults going and eb and flowing throughout those stages, and that’s ok, just part of their process, so accepting that and being there for them is really important,” says Trena Loomans, director of clinical operations at The Caring Tree Child and Family Counseling.

Loomans says the grieving process takes time which is important for the healing process.

“It’s ok for your child to be angry and upset and sometimes be in shock and denial,” says Loomans.

However, there are ways your kids can cope. “Open up and share their feelings, some concrete things they can do by creating a memory box that has all of those wonderful things and memories they have of that person,” says Loomans.

Students this time of year are also going through the process of their senior year ending, so supporting them through this time is critical.

Loomans says the dinner table can be a good place to have conversations with your kids when they’re grieving and also meeting them where they feel most comfortable.

