Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following fatal car crash days before gradution

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned Friday in Weston for one of two D.C. High School students killed in a weekend car crash in southeastern Wisconsin.

Emily Lewerenz, 18, and Danny Johnson Jr., 16, were passengers in a car that crashed Saturday near Kewaskum in the town of Farmington.

Lewerenz would have graduated on May 24. Her obituary describes her as a gifted painter and writer. She enjoyed snowboarding, theater, and singing. Her family called her Emi.

“She lit up a room wherever she went and will forever be remembered as a joy-giver and a light-bearer,” the obituary read in part.

A funeral service will be at noon on Friday at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church and continue on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emily Lewerenz Memorial Fund.

