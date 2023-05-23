First Alert Weather: Extended period of warm and sunny weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few degrees warmer Tuesday, as highs push into the low 80s during the afternoon. Hazy skies mixing with sunshine also hangs around. While low dew points will feel nice on a warm and sunny day, keep in mind, the area continues to see fire weather conditions, under a moderate fire danger Tuesday afternoon. Limit any outdoor burning that you may have planned throughout the day.

Haze and sun for Tuesday, highs warmer in the low 80s (WSAW)

A cold front approaches Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, causing a change in our weather pattern mid-week. A few isolated to scattered rain showers could be trigger before midnight over the Northwoods. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the far northern parts of the state.

Chance for rain increases heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (WSAW)

As the front slides south through the night, a weak and broken line of isolated to scattered showers will pass through Central Wisconsin before daybreak Wednesday. Overall, rain will be fairly light with accumulations likely around a tenth of an inch.

After midnight, a cold front will push in light rain starting in the Northwoods (WSAW)

Light isolated to scattered rain to move from north to south Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Despite morning rain chances Wednesday, much of the day should end up dry featuring partly cloudy skies. Plan for cooler temperatures Wednesday in wake of the cold front, highs in the mid-60s with morning clouds clearing for the afternoon.

Cooler Wednesday, highs in the mid-60s. Morning clouds to clear for the afternoon. (WSAW)

Heading into Thursday, low temperatures could try to drop into the upper 30s, which could pose a threat for some frost development Thursday morning. This will be dependent on how low morning temperatures drop. With that in mind, if you haven’t planted yet, could be a good idea to hold that off until after Thursday or cover your plants to prevent frost damage. Daytime highs remain near average in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures could drop to the 30s by Thursday morning, which could cause frost development (WSAW)

Friday through Memorial Day Weekend looks to be a good one weather wise across central Wisconsin, as rain chances look very low during this time as warmer temps return early next week. With the lack of rainfall coming up in the next few weeks, please continue to limit any outdoor burning that you may have planned.

Dry and sunny weather expected for Memorial Day Weekend with highs to warm to the low 80s (WSAW)

