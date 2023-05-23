News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of his plans.

DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to the two people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.

Musk, speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit event in London on Tuesday, seemed to confirm the news, saying DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter the next day. “The first time something like this is happening on social media,” with real time questions and answers, he said.

He added that he is not endorsing any particular candidate at this time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay
The Pointers will play in the Super Regionals for the second straight year.
UWSP wins Regional, advances to Super Regional

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say