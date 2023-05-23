American Red Cross seeing shortage in donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As Americans prepare to travel this Memorial Day and summer, the American Red Cross has seen more cancellations in blood donation appointments, causing a shortage.

“So anytime anyone cancels it makes way for others who wanted to donate to not be able to do that. So we would just encourage if you are planning to donate, keep it on the calendar and stick to it,” said Executive Director of American Red Cross Wausau Kathryn Halvorsen.

The donations are critical for those needing lifesaving help.

“Your blood donations are helping kids fighting cancer patients with sickle cell disease and other traumatic injuries,” said Halvorsen.

The need is big in summer, but it is also critical all year round.

“There is always a need for blood. The need is constant, and we do see a big dip in people donating blood during the summer months. And that’s why we are providing giveaways to encourage donating,” she said.

The need right now is primarily in hospitals, more specifically O negative blood. The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations by doing giveaways. Prizes in the giveaways include a beach towel, and a chance to win MLB all-star game tickets, and those who give blood Jun 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice. If you cannot donate blood, there is always a way to get involved. You can encourage your place of business to do a blood drive or encourage others to donate.

The American Red Cross is currently looking for youth Blood Donor Ambassadors.

The American Red Cross Wausau offices are located at 330 Grand Ave Ste 104 in Wausau.

